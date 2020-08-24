Website

Marie McAuliffe is the head of the Migration Research Division at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Geneva and Editor of IOM’s flagship World Migration Report. Marie is a senior fellow at the Global Migration Centre at the Graduate Institute in Geneva and a Sir Roland Wilson Fellow at the School of Demography at the Australian National University (ANU). She is a member of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Global Technology Review Panel, International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP)’s panel on international migration and curates the World Economic Forum’s Migration Transformation Map. Marie has researched, published and edited widely in academic and policy spheres on migration and is on the editorial boards of scientific journals International Migration and Migration Studies. Marie holds a PhD in demography from the Australian National University (ANU). She is the 2018 recipient of the Charles Price Prize in demography for outstanding doctoral research in migration studies.