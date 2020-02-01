Website

Ana Trisovic is a Sloan postdoctoral scholar at the Institute for Quantitative Social Science (IQSS) at Harvard University. Her research focus is on computational reproducibility, data provenance, and data science. She investigates how the reuse of research data and code could be facilitated through automation, metadata, and encapsulation. In these projects, she collaborates with the Dataverse team. Previously, Ana Trisovic was a CLIR postdoctoral fellow at the University of Chicago, where she worked with the Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) and the Library. She completed her Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Cambridge in 2018 on the topic of "Data preservation and reproducibility at the LHCb experiment at CERN". While at CERN, she worked with the LHCb collaboration, CERN Open Data, and CERN Analysis Preservation groups. During her Ph.D., she was a scholar of the Muir Wood studentship of the Newnham College, CERN doctoral student program, and Google Anita Borg Memorial Scholarship.