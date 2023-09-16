Skip to main content
Early Career Board
Published on Oct 16, 2023

Keyon Vafa

Harvard Data Science Initiative, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Published onOct 16, 2023
Keyon Vafa is a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard as part of the Harvard Data Science Initiative. His research develops machine learning methodology to uncover insights into human behavior in labor economics and political science, among other fields in the social sciences. He completed his PhD in computer science at Columbia University in 2023, where he was advised by David Blei. During his PhD, he was an NSF GRFP Fellow and Cheung-Kong Innovation Doctoral Fellow. 

