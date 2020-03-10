Robert Lue (2018–2020)

Rob Lue served as co-editor for Harvard Data Science Review from 2018 to 2020. Dr. Lue was a professor of molecular and cellular biology at Harvard University and the Richard L. Menschel Faculty Director of the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning, where he was responsible for fostering innovative teaching in Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Lue earned his PhD in biology from Harvard, and since 1988 taught undergraduate courses acclaimed for their innovative and interdisciplinary approach. In 2012, Lue’s extensive work on using technology to enhance learning took a new direction when he became the founding faculty director of HarvardX, Harvard’s university-wide online education initiative that includes the edX partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a role which he held until 2018. Lue helped to shape Harvard’s engagement in online learning to reinforce its commitment to teaching excellence and expand its reach and impact globally. In 2017, he was awarded a grant from the Amgen Foundation to build LabXchange, an online platform for global science education that not only integrates the best of digital instruction and interactivity, but also connects students, teachers, and researchers for sharing and collaboration. He also served as the faculty director of the Harvard Ed Portal, the primary community engagement center in Harvard's new Allston campus.

Rob Lue passed away November 11, 2020.

See HDSR article “Remembering Robert Lue: Giving Students “Not a Data Science Course, but a Data Science Life.”