Sach Mukherjee is Director of Research in Machine Learning for Biomedicine at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Biostatistics Unit, University of Cambridge and Head of Statistics and Machine Learning at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE), one of Germany's major biomedical institutions. He earned a DPhil in machine learning at Oxford, was a postdoctoral fellow in statistics at the University of California, Berkeley and has previously held faculty positions in Warwick and Amsterdam. He is a principal investigator in several consortia at the intersection of machine learning and medicine and has served in leadership and advisory roles spanning statistics, machine learning and the biomedical sciences. His research centres on methods for large-scale biomedical data, with specific interests in high-dimensional models, data heterogeneity, networks and causality. He has been a Fulbright Fellow and a recipient of the Wolfson Research Merit Award of the UK Royal Society.