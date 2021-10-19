Website

Susan Paddock is Chief Statistician and Executive Vice President at National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago. She is generally responsible for the methods of design and analysis used in NORC proposals and projects and for the NORC corporate research and development enterprise. Her team at NORC includes statisticians, survey methodologists, data scientists, and quantitative and computational social scientists who are engaged in projects for federal, other governmental, and private sector clients on topics that span numerous substantive areas including education, health, and public affairs. Susan has published methodological developments in the areas of Bayesian methods, causal inference, hierarchical modeling, longitudinal data analysis, and missing data techniques, most often motivated by collaborations in the fields of health policy and substance abuse treatment research. Prior to joining NORC, Susan was a senior statistician with RAND Corporation and led their statistics group for five years. She has served on editorial boards for the Annals of Applied Statistics, Journal of the American Statistical Association, and Medical Care, and has served on committees for the American Statistical Association and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Susan is a fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA) and was the recipient of the 2013 Mid-career Award of the Health Policy Statistics Section of the ASA. She received her PhD in statistics from Duke University and her BA in mathematics and biostatistics from the University of Minnesota.