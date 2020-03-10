Website

Arvind Satyanarayan is an NBX Career Development Assistant Professor of Computer Science in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) and a member of MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). He leads the MIT Visualization Group which uses data visualization as a petri dish to study intelligence augmentation (IA), or how software systems help amplify our cognition and creativity while respecting our agency. Visualization toolkits and systems he has helped develop have won awards at premier academic venues, and have been broadly adopted within the data science community (including Jupyter and Observable) as well as industry (including at Apple, Google, and Microsoft). Arvind earned his BS in Computer Science at University of California, San Diego, his MS and PhD in Computer Science at Stanford University, and spent a year at Google Brain as a Postdoctoral Research Scientist. He is also a co-editor of Distill.pub, a new interactive academic journal for machine learning research devoted to clear, broadly accessible communication and non-traditional contribution types.