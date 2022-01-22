Website

Elizabeth A. Stuart, PhD is the Frank Hurley and Catharine Dorrier Chair of the Department of Biostatistics at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health as well as Bloomberg Professor of American Health, with joint appointments in the Departments of Mental Health and Health Policy and Management. She received her PhD in statistics in 2004 from Harvard University and is a Fellow of the American Statistical Association (ASA) and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Dr. Stuart has extensive experience in methods for estimating causal effects and dealing with the complications of missing data in experimental and non-experimental studies, particularly as applied to mental health, public policy, and education. She has received research funding for her work from the National Institutes of Health, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), the National Science Foundation, the Institute of Education Sciences, and the WT Grant Foundation. She received the mid-career award from the Health Policy Statistics Section of the ASA, the Gertrude Cox Award for applied statistics, Harvard University’s Myrto Lefkopoulou Award for excellence in Biostatistics, and the Society for Epidemiologic Research Marshall Joffe Epidemiologic Methods award.