Matthew Marolda

Matt Marolda runs WarnerMedia’s Applied Analytics division, which uses data and analytics to drive strategic marketing and creative decisions across its operating divisions, including Warner Bros., Turner, and HBO. He joined WarnerMedia via its acquisition of Legendary Entertainment’s Applied Analytics division. Matt founded Applied Analytics and served as Legendary’s Chief Analytics Officer. Prior to Legendary, Matt founded StratBridge LLC, which had two software solutions: “moneyball” player analysis software used by many organizations in the NFL, NBA, among others, and dynamic pricing and revenue analysis software used by many professional sports teams (acquired by Legendary in 2014, after he had joined Legendary).