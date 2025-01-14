Building an Inclusive Data Literacy Community

Abstract

This article outlines the essential elements of an inclusive data literacy community to address the data literacy gap in organizations. After delving into the opportunity presented by improving data literacy, it elaborates on the foundational concept of community in relation to culture and concludes by offering practical insights into establishing an inclusive and sustainable data literacy community.

Keywords: data literacy, community, culture, role definition



01/14/2025: To preview this content, click below for the Just Accepted version of the article. This peer-reviewed version has been accepted for its content and is currently being copyedited to conform with HDSR’s style and formatting requirements.

