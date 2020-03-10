Website

Christopher J. Phillips is Associate Professor of History at Carnegie Mellon University, where he teaches the history of science. He is the author of The New Math: A Political History (Chicago University Press) and Scouting and Scoring: How We Know What We Know about Baseball (Princeton University Press). Currently, he is working on a history of statistics in medicine, focused particularly on researchers associated with the National Institutes of Health. More broadly, he researches the history of data and statistics, and in particular the spread of mathematical methods into new fields. He previously taught at New York University (NYU) and holds a PhD in history of science from Harvard University.