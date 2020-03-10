Website

Ruobin Gong is assistant professor of statistics at Rutgers University. Her research interests lie at the foundations of uncertainty reasoning, theory and methods of statistical inference with random sets, imprecise probability, Dempster-Shafer theory of belief function, and applications in robust and privacy statistics. Ruobin obtained her PhD in statistics from Harvard University (2018) and BSc in cognitive psychology from University of Toronto. She was a Harvard Horizons Scholar (2017) and research fellow for Data Science for Social Good at the University of Chicago (2015).