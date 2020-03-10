Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Sabina Leonelli

College of Social Sciences and International Studies and Centre for the Study of the Life Sciences (Egenis), University of Exeter, Exeter, England, U.K.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Sabina Leonelli

Website

Sabina Leonelli is Professor in Philosophy and History of Science at the University of Exeter, where she co-directs the Centre for the Study of the Life Sciences (Egenis) and coordinates the Data Studies group. She is also a Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute in London. Her research, currently supported by the European Research Council, United Kingsom Research and Innovation (UKRI), Turing and Australian Research Council, concerns the methods, infrastructures and assumptions involved in the use of big data for discovery; the epistemology of data-intensive science and its social and scientific implications; the role of the open science movement within global shifts in the production and publication of knowledge; and the status and history of organisms as scientific models and data sources. Leonelli’s publications span the fields of philosophy, social science, biology, history, data science and science policy, and include the award-winning book Data-Centric Biology: A Philosophical Study (2016). She works closely with the European Commission on the development and implementation of Open Science policies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with