Sabina Leonelli is Professor in Philosophy and History of Science at the University of Exeter, where she co-directs the Centre for the Study of the Life Sciences (Egenis) and coordinates the Data Studies group. She is also a Fellow of the Alan Turing Institute in London. Her research, currently supported by the European Research Council, United Kingsom Research and Innovation (UKRI), Turing and Australian Research Council, concerns the methods, infrastructures and assumptions involved in the use of big data for discovery; the epistemology of data-intensive science and its social and scientific implications; the role of the open science movement within global shifts in the production and publication of knowledge; and the status and history of organisms as scientific models and data sources. Leonelli’s publications span the fields of philosophy, social science, biology, history, data science and science policy, and include the award-winning book Data-Centric Biology: A Philosophical Study (2016). She works closely with the European Commission on the development and implementation of Open Science policies.