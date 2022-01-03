Website

Florian Stahl is a Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Consumer Analytics at Mannheim Business School, University of Mannheim. In his research, Florian Stahl studies questions of the digital transformation of companies and markets. His research interests include digital marketing and communications, advertising, branding, pricing of (digital) products, user-generated content, and competitive strategy. Florian Stahl applies state-of-the-art data science methods and works with large data sets to uncover new and sometimes unexpected insights for marketers and managers alike. His articles have appeared in scholarly journals such as Journal of Marketing Research and Journal of Marketing. Two of his papers have received special academic recognition. He won the 2012 H. Paul Root Award, the 2012 Robert D. Buzzell / Marketing Science Institute Best Paper Award and the International Journal of Research in Marketing (IJRM) Best Paper Award 2014. He is a co-founder and co-director of the Mannheim Center for Data Science and the spokesperson of the German National Data Infrastructure Consortium BERD@NFDI.