Greg Lewis is a senior principal economist at Amazon. He received his bachelor’s in economics and statistics from the University of the Witwatersrand and his PhD in economics from the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Amazon, he was associate professor of economics at Harvard and a senior principal researcher at Microsoft, where he was a co-lead on the Automated Learning and Intelligence for Causation and Economics (ALICE) project, an effort to develop economic AI.

His main areas of expertise are industrial organization, market design, applied econometrics and machine learning. His research spans a range of industries—online retailing, online advertising, procurement, electricity, education—and has been published in top economics and management journals and computer science conferences.