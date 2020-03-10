Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Christine Borgman

Center for Knowledge Infrastructures, University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Christine Borgman

Christine L. Borgman, Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Center for Knowledge Infrastructures at University of California, Los Angeles, is the author of more than 250 publications in information studies, computer science, communication, and law. These include three books from MIT Press: Big Data, Little Data, No Data: Scholarship in the Networked World (2015), Scholarship in the Digital Age: Information, Infrastructure, and the Internet (2007); and From Gutenberg to the Global Information Infrastructure: Access to Information in a Networked World (2000). She is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and of the Association for Computing Machinery. Her research addresses scientific data practices and policy; open science and open access; data sharing and reuse; knowledge infrastructures; privacy; and data governance. She has held visiting appointments at Harvard University, the University of Oxford, Lund University, Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, Loughborough University, Budapest University of Economic Sciences, and Eötvös Loránd University.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
