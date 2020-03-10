Website

Piyushimita “Vonu” Thakuriah is a Distinguished Professor in Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey. Her primary research interests are in the data science and policy aspects of transportation, urban informatics, smart cities, and social and economic cyberinfrastructure. Her interdisciplinary methodological work and engagement with government agencies and private industry aim to reduce social and economic disparities while also increasing sustainability, data justice, and data science for the public good. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, UK Research and Innovation, European Commission, US Department of Transportation, and number of other national, state, and local organizations internationally. She has given keynotes and plenaries in leading data science and transportation venues globally. She is currently a member of the National Academy of Sciences Committee on Applied and Theoretical Statistics, and previously served as a member of the Advisory Board of the UK Office of National Statistics Data Science Campus, as well as the European Commission/Eurostat’s New Techniques and Technologies for Statistics Committee. She recently chaired the Canada Foundation for Innovation’s International Expert Committee on smart cities. She was previously the Dean of the Rutgers University’s Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy, after serving as the Ch2M Endowed Chair Professor of Transport in the University of Glasgow, UK, and as the founding director of the Urban Big Data Centre, a multi-institutional UK-wide data infrastructure for cities research and innovation funded by the UK Research and Innovation. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a PhD in Public Policy Analysis and a master’s degree in Urban Planning and Policy. She was a European Commission Marie Curie Fellow and her postdoctoral fellowship was supported by NSF’s Division of Mathematical Sciences at the National Institute of Statistical Sciences.