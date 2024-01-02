Castles in the Sand?: How the Public Sector and Academia Can Partner in Regulatory Sandboxes to Help Leverage Generative AI for Public Good

Abstract

The Norwegian public sector has been quick to explore generative AI. Early adoption and experimentation in the public sector can act as unique probes into both strengths and shortcomings of this technology, provided adequate mechanisms are in place to relate instructive feedback to public debates on how societies should govern the challenges that arise. We call for increased collaboration through public-academic cross-disciplinary partnerships and bolstered frameworks for engagement and change agency.

Keywords: generative AI, regulatory sandbox, Norway, public good



