Nancy Potok is the former Chief Statistician of the United States, directing statistical and science policy at the U.S. Office of Management and Budget in the Executive Office of the President and leading the U.S. statistical community internationally. Dr. Potok has over 30 years of leadership experience in the public, non-profit, and private sectors. She served as Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, as well as CFO, of the U.S. Census Bureau and Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce; Senior Vice President for Economic, Labor, and Population Studies at NORC at the University of Chicago; and Chief Operating Officer at McManis & Monsalve Associates, a business analytics consulting firm. She was appointed as a Commissioner on the congressionally chartered Commission on Evidence-based Policy Making, which submitted its recommendations and report to Congress and the President in September 2017. Dr. Potok is an adjunct professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at The George Washington University. She is the recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, the Secretary of Commerce Gold Medal and Silver Medals for outstanding achievements, the Arthur S. Flemming Award, the Enterprise Risk Manager of the Year Award given by the Association for Federal Enterprise Risk Management, and the Distinguished Alumni Award from The George Washington University. Dr. Potok is an elected Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics at University of California, Los Angeles. She received her PhD in public policy and public administration at the George Washington University.