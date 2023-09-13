Yi Wang is the Executive Director of Harvard Center Shanghai. He represents Harvard University in China and oversees University’s programs in China. He took on this role in July 2014.

Before joining Harvard, Yi was a Managing Directors at Goldman Sachs and a partner at McKinsey & Company.

Outside of his full-time work, Yi has devoted himself to education-related charity work. Yi is co-founder and Vice Chair of the Board of United World College (UWC) Changshu China, which opened in 2015. He is also a co-founder and board member of China World Academy in Changshu and Tsinglan School in Dongguan.

Yi graduated from Harvard College with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Astrophysics in 1995. He studied at University of Oxford from 1997 to 1998 for his Masters degree.