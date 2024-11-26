Skip to main content
Published on Dec 26, 2024

Miguel Paredes

Silicon Foundry, San Francisco, California, U.S.A.; AI Fund, Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.; Milemark Capital, Silicon Valley, California, U.S.A.; Pacífico Business School, Lima, Peru
Miguel Paredes is a senior AI executive, adviser, and consultant, a Venture Partner at Silicon Foundry, and a fellow / adviser for the AI Fund and Milemark Capital, two AI focused VCs. Until recently he was the Vice President of AI & Data Science at Albertsons, where he led strategy and value creation with Data & AI, and co-led the Generative AI Center of Excellence. Before that, he led AI & Data Analytics at a large economic conglomerate in Peru. Miguel holds a PhD in applied artificial intelligence and data science as well as masters’ degrees in engineering and economic development, all from MIT. He is the Executive Director of Pacifico Business School's Executive MBA, where he is also a Professor. Miguel is an alumni of Harvard Business School where he completed the General Manager Program (GMP). He is also an angel investor and helps startups with their AI strategy and product development.

