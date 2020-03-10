Website

David Smith is a founding member of the NULab for Texts, Maps and Networks, Northeastern's research center for the digital humanities and computational social sciences. He holds an AB in classics (Greek) from Harvard and a PhD in computer science from Johns Hopkins. In between, he worked as a research programmer at the Perseus Project, a widely-used digital library of historical texts, linguistic information, art, and archaeology. Smith's research interests include statistical models of natural language morphology, syntax, semantics, and translation with applications to information retrieval, network analysis, historical linguistics, and the humanities and social sciences. Smith and NULab colleague Ryan Cordell, an associate professor of English, started the Viral Texts project to analyze cultural influence and information circulation in historical print media. With former students Abby Mullen and Jonathan Fitzgerald, they are finishing a book titled Going the Rounds: Virality in Nineteenth-Century Newspapers.