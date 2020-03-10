Website

David Banks is a Professor in the Department of Statistical Science at Duke University. Previously, he held positions at the University of Cambridge, Carnegie Mellon University, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the United States Department of Transportation, and the Food and Drug Administration. He is a fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is a past editor of the Journal of the American Statistical Association and a founding editor of Statistics and Public Policy. His research areas include adversarial risk analysis, dynamic text networks, human right data analysis, and some topics in machine learning.