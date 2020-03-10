Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors
Published on Apr 10, 2020

David Banks

Department of Statistical Science, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
David Banks

Website

David Banks is a Professor in the Department of Statistical Science at Duke University. Previously, he held positions at the University of Cambridge, Carnegie Mellon University, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the United States Department of Transportation, and the Food and Drug Administration. He is a fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is a past editor of the Journal of the American Statistical Association and a founding editor of Statistics and Public Policy. His research areas include adversarial risk analysis, dynamic text networks, human right data analysis, and some topics in machine learning.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with