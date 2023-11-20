Skip to main content
Published on Dec 20, 2023

Jörg Drechsler

Department for Statistical Methods, Institute for Employment Research, Nürnberg, Germany; Institute for Statistics, Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Jörg Drechsler is head of the Department for Statistical Methods at the Institute for Employment Research in Nürnberg, Germany and professor at the Institute for Statistics at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich. He received his PhD in Social Science from the University in Bamberg in 2009 and his Habilitation in Statistics from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich in 2015. He is also an Associate Research Professor in the Joint Program in Survey Methodology at the University of Maryland and Honorary Professor at the University of Mannheim, Germany. His main research interests are data confidentiality and nonresponse in surveys.

