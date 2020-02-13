2019 Symposium

Date and Time: October 25, 2019, 7:30a-6:00p
7:30-8:30am
Registration and Breakfast
8:30-9:00am
Opening Session
Chair: Xiao-Li Meng, Editor-in-Chief, HDSR
Alan Garber, Provost, Harvard University
Francesca Dominici, Co-Director, Harvard Data Science Initiative
Robert Lue, Co-editor for Data Science Education, HDSR
9:00-10:30am
Differential Privacy for 2020 U.S. Census (I)
Chair: John Eltinge (U.S. Census Bureau)
After a background introduction by the Census Bureau, three research teams present their findings from comparing analyses of 1940 Census files with and without the differential privacy protection protocol planned for the 2020 Census. (Speakers are indicated by *.)
Introduction and Overview
John Eltinge
Background on Differential Privacy at the U.S. Census Bureau and 1940 Census Application
Michael B. Hawes* and Philip Leclerc* (U.S. Census Bureau)
The Effect of Differentially Private Noise Injection on Sampling Efficiency and Funding Allocations: Evidence from the 1940 Census
Quentin Brummet*, Edward Mulrow, and Kirk Wolter (NORC at the University of Chicago)
Assessing the Impact of Differential Privacy on Racial Residential Segregation
David Van Riper*, Tracy Kugler, Jonathan Schroeder, José Pacas, and Steve Ruggles (IPUMS, University of Minnesota)
Differential Privacy and Scrubbed Segregation
Brian Asquith, Brad Hershbein*, Shane Reed, and Steve Yesiltepe (W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research)
10:30-11:00am
BREAK
11:00am-12:30pm
Differential Privacy for 2020 U.S. Census (II)
Chair and Moderator: Erica Groshen (Cornell University)
Scholars and experts from multiple disciplines will comment on the findings from Part (I), particularly focusing on implications for social science research and insights into the unavoidable trade-off between data privacy and data utility.
Panelists:
Cynthia Dwork (Computer Science, Harvard University)
Ori Heffetz (Economics, Cornell University and Hebrew University of Jerusalem)
V. Joseph Hotz (Economics, Duke University)
Salil Vadhan (Computer Science, Harvard University)
Ruobin Gong (Statistics, Rutgers University)
Mark Hansen (Journalism, Columbia University)
Paul Ohm (Law, Georgetown University)
12:30-2:00pm
BREAK: Lunch on your own
2:00-3:45pm
Redistricting in 2020
Chair and Moderator: Moon Duchin (Tufts University)
The science of elections is very much in the news, from high-stakes redistricting lawsuits to reform initiatives creating independent redistricting commissions, to the adoption of alternative voting systems like ranked-choice voting. This session features four mathematicians (with backgrounds in applied analysis, probability, combinatorics, and geometry) working on the edge of theory and data to improve how we think about and practice redistricting.
Partisan gerrymandering versus geographic compactness
3:45-4:15pm
BREAK
4:15-6:00pm
Data Science Education: 2020 Vision and Versions
Chair and Moderator: Dustin Tingley (Harvard University)
Leading educators from multiple universities and disciplines will discuss their visions and initiatives in providing general data science education on their campuses, followed by Q&A.
Panelists:
Michael Jordan and Ani Adhikari (Computer Science & Statistics, Berkeley)
Michael Franklin (Computer Science, University of Chicago)
Matthew Jones (History, Columbia University)
Joseph Blitzstein (Statistics, Harvard University)
Alison Gibbs (Statistics, University of Toronto)