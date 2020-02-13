2019 Symposium

Differential Privacy for 2020 U.S. Census (I)

HDSR 2019 Conference Opening Remarks

Chair: John Eltinge (U.S. Census Bureau)

After a background introduction by the Census Bureau, three research teams present their findings from comparing analyses of 1940 Census files with and without the differential privacy protection protocol planned for the 2020 Census. (Speakers are indicated by *.)

Introduction and Overview

John Eltinge

Background on Differential Privacy at the U.S. Census Bureau and 1940 Census Application

Michael B. Hawes* and Philip Leclerc* (U.S. Census Bureau)

The Effect of Differentially Private Noise Injection on Sampling Efficiency and Funding Allocations: Evidence from the 1940 Census

Quentin Brummet*, Edward Mulrow, and Kirk Wolter (NORC at the University of Chicago)

Assessing the Impact of Differential Privacy on Racial Residential Segregation

David Van Riper*, Tracy Kugler, Jonathan Schroeder, José Pacas, and Steve Ruggles (IPUMS, University of Minnesota)

Differential Privacy and Scrubbed Segregation

Brian Asquith, Brad Hershbein*, Shane Reed, and Steve Yesiltepe (W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research)