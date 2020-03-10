Website

Scott Berinato, self-professed dataviz geek, is the author of Good Charts: The HBR Guide to Making Smarter, More Persuasive Data Visualizations, and Good Charts Workbook. Fast Company said of Good Charts, “It may just be the design manual of the year.” Presentation guru Nancy Duarte called Good Charts “the book I wish I’d written.” Berinato speaks frequently on the power and necessity of good data visualization—including three consecutive year presenting at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas—and has worked with many companies and individuals to up their dataviz game. He is also an award-winning writer and a senior editor at Harvard Business Review, where he writes and edits articles about visualization, data science, and technology and business, and is a content architect responsible for several innovations in publishing. He is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.