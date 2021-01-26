Formula Guidelines

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Please number your formulas by section using Arabic numbers.
Article numbers should be whole numbers (1, 2, 3), not decimals.
Please center equations and flush article numbers to the right:
Formulas should not exceed 75% of the page width. For longer formulas, please determine the best line breaks for equations and align across multiple lines.
Any formulas or equations referenced within the text must be numbered. Equations that authors do not reference should not be unnumbered.
To ensure that formulas will render properly on the digital platform, authors may check their work in KaTeX. Code that works in this site will render on PubPub.