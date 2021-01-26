Formula Guidelines

Please center equations and flush article numbers to the right :

Article numbers should be whole numbers (1, 2, 3), not decimals.

Please number your formulas by section using Arabic numbers.

∑ i x i \sum_ix^i ∑ i ​ x i (1)

Formulas should not exceed 75% of the page width. For longer formulas, please determine the best line breaks for equations and align across multiple lines.

Any formulas or equations referenced within the text must be numbered. Equations that authors do not reference should not be unnumbered.