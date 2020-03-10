Rita Ko is the chief data officer and director of the Racial Equity Analytics Lab at the Urban Institute. A global data strategy and social impact executive with 15 years of experience as a trusted leader, Ko joins Urban from The Hive and USA for UNHCR’s innovation lab, where she was director. Her leadership is based in taking missions and visions to execution by leading multidisciplinary teams, designing technical roadmaps that build capacity, and operationalizing initiatives across organizations.

In 2019, Rita was selected for the distinguished 92Y WomeninPower fellowship, and received industry recognition in 2017, named as one of the top 10 professionals under 35 in social impact on the LinkedIn Next Wave List. Previously, Rita worked at the Vancouver Mayor’s Office as Former Mayor Gregor Robertson’s Director of Operations for three consecutive terms. She holds a BA in Economics from the University of Toronto and MBA from Cornell University.