Enabling Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research and Development through the Democratization of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure

Abstract

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving discovery, innovation, and economic growth, and has the potential to transform science and society. However, realizing this positive and transformative potential of AI requires that AI research and development (R&D) progresses responsibly, i.e., in a way that protects privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties, and promotes principles of fairness, accountability, transparency, and equity. This paper explores the importance of democratizing AI R&D for achieving the goal of responsible AI and the resulting imperative of democratizing access to advanced cyberinfrastructure.

Keywords: responsible AI, data democratization, FAIR data, open and equitable access, NAIRR, National Data Platform



