Published on Apr 10, 2020

Marjorie Yang

Esquel Group, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Marjorie Yang is the Chairman of Esquel Group, a leading Hong Kong-based textile and apparel manufacturer with operations throughout the world. Marjorie serves as Chairman of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council (SIBAC). She is also a Hong Kong, China representative to Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and a member of Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers on Innovation and Strategic Development. Marjorie is the Co-chairman of the advisory board of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Chairperson of the Steering Committee of CoolThink@JC. She also serves as a member of various advisory boards including Harvard University, Harvard Business School, MIT Work of the Future, MIT Sloan, Tsinghua University’s School of Economics & Management and served as Council Chariman of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Marjorie is an Independent Non-executive Director for The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (Asia Pacific).

