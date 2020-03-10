Joseph K. Blitzstein

Website

Joseph “Joe” Blitzstein is Professor of the Practice in Statistics and Director of Undergraduate Studies for the statistics department at Harvard University, where he has taught since 2006, after completing his PhD in Mathematics (with a masters in statistics) at Stanford. At Harvard, he has taught a wide range of undergraduate and graduate probability, statistics, and data science courses. His probability course Stat 110 has grown to over 500 students (which in 2017 was the third-largest course at Harvard), and free online versions of the materials can be found at stat110.net. With Hanspeter Pfister from Computer Science, he launched Harvard's first data science course and first joint Computer Science-Statistics course, CS 109/Stat 121, in 2013. Joe’s main research interests are in statistical inference for networks and foundational issues in statistics and data science.