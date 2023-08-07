Dessislava Pachamanova is Professor and Zwerling Family Endowed Term Chair at Babson College and Research Affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, and University of Massachusetts Medical School. Her interests are in the design of advanced analytical tools in robust optimization, simulation, predictive analytics, and natural language processing, as well as their applications to numerous fields, including financial risk management, healthcare policy and operations, marketing, business strategy, legal studies, and engineering. Dessislava holds an AB in Mathematics with a certificate in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University and a PhD in Operations Research from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).