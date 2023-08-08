Pearl Pu currently leads the Human-Computer Interaction Group (HCI) Group in the School of Computer and Communication Sciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL). Her research interests include human computer interaction, recommender technology, language models for empathetic dialog generation, and AI and ethics. She is a member of the steering committee of the ACM International Conference on Recommender Systems, a distinguished speaker for ACM, and served on the editorial boards of several highly recognized scientific journals. She is a recipient of 14 Research Awards from the Swiss National Science Foundation, 3 Technology Innovation Awards from the Swiss Government, and a Research Career Award from US National Science Foundation. She also co-founded three startup companies, for which she received the 2008 Rising Star Award from Sina.com and the 2014 Worldwide Innovation Challenge Award from the French president. She was made a fellow of EurAI (European Association for Artificial Intelligence) in 2021.