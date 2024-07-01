Bringing Students’ Lives Into Data Science Classrooms

Column Editor’s Note: Data science is fast becoming a topic of interest not just for university students, but at the high school level as well, as we have highlighted in the Minding the Future column over the years. In this article by Weintrop and Israel-Fishelson, the authors describe one way to identify data sets of relevance to the lives of high school students and to integrate them into a course curriculum. Such integration can help to enhance students’ excitement about data science, as they see how the field allows them to answer questions about subjects near to their hearts, be it music, sports, film—or something else altogether. Teachers: Have you explored new ways of getting your students excited about data science? If so, consider sharing your experiences with others!

