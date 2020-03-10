Website

Dr. Mark Glickman, a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, is Senior Lecturer on Statistics at the Harvard University Department of Statistics, and Senior Statistician at the Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research (CHAIR), a Veterans Administration Center of Innovation. Dr. Glickman is known for having invented the Glicko and Glicko-2 rating systems for head-to-head competition, both of which have been adopted by many gaming organizations internationally. Dr. Glickman has served as a member of the U.S. Chess Ratings Committee since 1985, and has been the Chair of the Committee over most of that period. He co-founded and co-organizes the New England Symposium on Statistics in Sports, a bi-annual conference on the research and practice of applying statistical methods in sports. He is Associate Editor for the Journal of Quantitative Analysis in Sports and was Editor-in-Chief 2015–2017. At Harvard, he is the founding head of the Lab for Sports Analytics.