Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Editors
Published on Apr 21, 2020

Walter Dempsey

Institute of Social Research, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S.A.
Published onApr 21, 2020
Walter Dempsey

Website

Walter Dempsey is an Assistant Professor of Biostatistics and an Assistant Research Professor in the Institute of Social Research at the University of Michigan. He completed his PhD in Statistics at the University of Chicago under the supervision of Peter McCullagh and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Statistics at Harvard University working with Susan Murphy. His research focuses on Statistical Methods for Digital and Mobile Health. His current work involves three complementary research themes: (1) experimental design and data analytic methods to inform multi-stage decision making in health; (2) statistical modeling of complex longitudinal and survival data; and (3) statistical modeling of complex relational structures such as interaction networks.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with