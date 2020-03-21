Website

Walter Dempsey is an Assistant Professor of Biostatistics and an Assistant Research Professor in the Institute of Social Research at the University of Michigan. He completed his PhD in Statistics at the University of Chicago under the supervision of Peter McCullagh and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Statistics at Harvard University working with Susan Murphy. His research focuses on Statistical Methods for Digital and Mobile Health. His current work involves three complementary research themes: (1) experimental design and data analytic methods to inform multi-stage decision making in health; (2) statistical modeling of complex longitudinal and survival data; and (3) statistical modeling of complex relational structures such as interaction networks.