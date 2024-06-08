Jen Cortellini is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the wine and hospitality industries. Currently serving as the Vice President of Wine Operations, Strategy, and Experiences at BSE Global, she oversees the development and growth of wine-centric initiatives within a new hospitality vertical. With a strong foundation in strategic planning and execution, Jen has successfully led initiatives that drive business growth and elevate guest experiences.

Her leadership at Wine Enthusiast Media solidified her expertise in event management and business development, significantly enhancing the company's brand presence and revenue. Additionally, as the Managing Director at Sona Hills and Claude Philippe Wines in Paso Robles, CA, she demonstrated her ability to establish and grow new ventures. Known for forging strategic partnerships and driving operational efficiency, Jen has consistently showcased her ability to innovate in the competitive wine landscape.