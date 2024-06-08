Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Advisory Board
Published on Jul 08, 2024

Jen Cortellini

BSE Global, Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A.
Published onJul 08, 2024
Jen Cortellini

Jen Cortellini is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the wine and hospitality industries. Currently serving as the Vice President of Wine Operations, Strategy, and Experiences at BSE Global, she oversees the development and growth of wine-centric initiatives within a new hospitality vertical. With a strong foundation in strategic planning and execution, Jen has successfully led initiatives that drive business growth and elevate guest experiences.

Her leadership at Wine Enthusiast Media solidified her expertise in event management and business development, significantly enhancing the company's brand presence and revenue. Additionally, as the Managing Director at Sona Hills and Claude Philippe Wines in Paso Robles, CA, she demonstrated her ability to establish and grow new ventures. Known for forging strategic partnerships and driving operational efficiency, Jen has consistently showcased her ability to innovate in the competitive wine landscape.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with