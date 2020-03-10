Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Institute for Applied Computational Science (IACS), Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS), Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Cathy Chute is the Executive Director of the Institute for Applied Computational Science (IACS) and Assistant Dean for Professional Programs at the Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS). Cathy's work at IACS, home to two master’s programs in data science and computational science, focuses on growing IACS connections to industry partners and collaborators across the university. She is also responsible for developing new professional executive programs at SEAS. Cathy was previously the Publisher of Harvard Magazine as well as the Executive Director of the Ivy League Magazine Network. Prior to coming to Harvard, Cathy was a director of new business development at the New York Times.

