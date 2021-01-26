Templates for Authors

Login to discuss
For all submissions that do not include mathematics or formulae, please use our downloadable Word doc template, available below:
For mathematical content only, HDSR hosts our LaTeX template on Overleaf, which authors may access here. Please do not use LaTeX if your article does not contain mathematical content.
For columns and discussions, authors may use the downloadable Word doc template below:
Please find below our publication agreement form. Please sign either by hand or by official digital signature; a typed name will not suffice.