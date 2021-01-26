Skip to main content
Published on Jan 26, 2021

Templates for Authors

Manuscript Templates for Word and LaTeX & the Publication Agreement Form
by HDSR Editorial Office
Templates

  • For all submissions that do not include mathematics or formulae, please use our downloadable Word doc template, available below:

HDSR_Manuscript Template-FINAL.docx
58 KB

  • For mathematical content only, HDSR hosts our LaTeX template on Overleaf, which authors may access here. Please do not use LaTeX if your article does not contain mathematical content.

Publication Agreement Form

Please find below our publication agreement form. Please sign either by hand or by official digital signature; a typed name will not suffice.

HDSR Publication Agreement (fillable PDF).pdf
195 KB
HDSR Publication Agreement PDF.pdf
190 KB
HDSR Publication Agreement DOCX.DOCX
27 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
