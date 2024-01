Amara Deis is the Editorial and Administrative Coordinator for Harvard Data Science Review. In this role, she oversees all aspects of HDSR daily operations, manages submitted manuscripts, serves as point of contact for authors, facilitates production schedules, and provides administrative support to HDSR as needed as part of a small team.

Amara has a bachelor’s in communication with minors in professional writing and English from University of California, Davis. Prior to joining HDSR, Amara edited at Prized Writing, an academic journal specializing in publishing STEM content for public audiences; Writing on the Edge, an interdisciplinary journal specializing in higher-education composition, teaching, and writing instruction; and Open Ceilings Magazine, a UC Davis undergraduate-run literary journal.