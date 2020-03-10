Website

Victoria Stodden is an associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, with affiliate appointments in the School of Law, the Department of Computer Science, the Department of Statistics, the Coordinated Science Laboratory, and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications. She is also a faculty affiliate of the Center for Informatics Research in Science and Scholarship (CIRSS) in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois. She completed both her PhD in statistics and her law degree at Stanford University, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Ottawa.