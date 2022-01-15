Jeannette Wing

Website

Jeannette M. Wing is Avanessians Director of the Data Science Institute and Professor of Computer Science at Columbia University. From 2013–2017 she was a Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Research. She is Adjunct Professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon where she twice served as the Head of the Computer Science Department and had been on the faculty since 1985. From 2007–2010 she was the Assistant Director of the Computer and Information Science and Engineering Directorate at the National Science Foundation. She received her SB, SM, and PhD degrees in Computer Science, all from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Wing’s research interests are in trustworthy computing, with a current focus on trustworthy AI. She received the Distinguished Service Award from both the Computing Research Association (CRA) and Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), ACM, and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).