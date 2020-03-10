Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Dustin Tingley

Department of Government, Vice Provost for Advances in Learning Data Science and Technology Group, and Harvard Initiative on Learning and Teaching, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Dustin Tingley is Deputy Vice Provost for Advances in Learning, Faculty director for the Vice Provost for Advances in Learning Research Group (Harvard higher education data science group), and Faculty director for the Harvard Initiative on Learning and Teaching. He received a PhD in Politics from Princeton in 2010 and BA from the University of Rochester in 2001. His research interests include international relations, international political economy, statistical methodology, and experimental approaches to political science. His book on American foreign policy, Sailing the Water's Edge, was published in fall 2015, and was awarded the Gladys M. Kammerer Award for the best book published in the field of U.S. national policy. Recent projects include attitudes towards global climate technologies and policies, and the intersection of causal inference and machine learning methods for the social sciences.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
