Proposal Guidelines

Harvard Data Science Review welcomes authors to submit article proposals for screening. Interested authors should submit proposals through HDSR’s submission portal, Editorial Manager. Successful authors will be invited to submit a full submission, but the invitation provides no guarantee of any kind to the ultimate publication, which is determined solely by the review process.
HDSR does not accept unsolicited submissions of full manuscripts. If authors submit full manuscripts without invitation, these manuscripts will be returned to their authors without review.
No article processing charges are required to submit to HDSR.
Title
All authors, including affiliations, with corresponding author indicated
Up to 6 keywords
1-2 page short description or executive summary of the proposed article.
HDSR assigns a proposal to a screening editor, typically a board member of HDSR, but guest editors are possible when appropriate.
Editors may request a revised proposal before making final decisions on whether to invite. Rejections are final.
Proposals must be relevant to the scope of HDSR and must be of interest to the data science community. See our Mission and Scope and Content Guidelines for more information.
HDSR aims to respond to proposals within 4 to 6 weeks of submission. Authors may inquire about the status of their proposals after this point by emailing the Editorial Office at [email protected].
