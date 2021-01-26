Proposal Guidelines

Submitting a Proposal

Harvard Data Science Review welcomes authors to submit article proposals for screening. Interested authors should submit proposals through HDSR’s submission portal, Editorial Manager. Successful authors will be invited to submit a full submission, but the invitation provides no guarantee of any kind to the ultimate publication, which is determined solely by the review process.

HDSR does not accept unsolicited submissions of full manuscripts. If authors submit full manuscripts without invitation, these manuscripts will be returned to their authors without review.

No article processing charges are required to submit to HDSR.

What to Include in Your Proposal

Title All authors, including affiliations, with corresponding author indicated Up to 6 keywords 1-2 page short description or executive summary of the proposed article.

Proposal Policies