Sara Stoudt is a statistician with research interests in ecology and the communication of statistics. Stoudt received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Smith College and a doctorate in statistics from the University of California, Berkeley. Her graduate work involved evaluating species distribution and abundance models under model mis-specification. While at Berkeley she was also a Berkeley Institute for Data Science Fellow and worked with Professor Deborah Nolan to teach statistical writing. Keep an eye out for their forthcoming book, Communicating with Data: The Art of Writing for Data Science. Follow her on Twitter: @sastoudt