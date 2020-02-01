Skip to main content
Early Career Board
Published on Mar 01, 2020

Sara Stoudt

Department of Mathematics, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.
Published onMar 01, 2020
Sara Stoudt

Sara Stoudt is a statistician with research interests in ecology and the communication of statistics. Stoudt received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Smith College and a doctorate in statistics from the University of California, Berkeley. Her graduate work involved evaluating species distribution and abundance models under model mis-specification. While at Berkeley she was also a Berkeley Institute for Data Science Fellow and worked with Professor Deborah Nolan to teach statistical writing. Keep an eye out for their forthcoming book, Communicating with Data: The Art of Writing for Data Science. Follow her on Twitter: @sastoudt

