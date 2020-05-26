Website

Yves Atchadé is Professor of Statistics in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and a Founding Member of the Faculty of Computing and Data Science at Boston University. He is an Elected Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics (IMS). Before joining Boston University, he was Assistant and Associate Professor of Statistics at the University of Michigan, and at the University of Ottawa. After undergraduate studies in Benin and Cote d’Ivoire, Atchadé received a PhD in statistics from the Universite de Montreal in 2003, and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University in 2003–2004. His research interests revolve broadly around computational methods in statistics and machine learning, with a particular interest in Bayesian methods.