Website

Shivani Agarwal is Rachleff Family Associate Professor of Computer and Information Science at the University of Pennsylvania, where she also co-directs the Penn Research in Machine Learning (PRiML) center and is Director of the Penn Institute for Foundations of Data Science. Prior to this, she has been a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University, an Assistant Professor and Ramanujan Fellow at the Indian Institute of Science, and a postdoctoral lecturer at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She received her PhD in computer science at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a bachelors degree in computer science as a Nehru Scholar at Trinity College, University of Cambridge. Her research interests include foundational questions in machine learning, applications of machine learning in the life sciences, and connections between machine learning and other disciplines such as economics, operations research, and psychology. More broadly, she is excited by research at the intersection of computer science, mathematics, and statistics, and its ability to turn data into actionable insights in both the natural and social sciences.