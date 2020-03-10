Skip to main content
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Moon Duchin

Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Tufts University, Medford, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Moon Duchin

Moon Duchin is an Associate Professor of Mathematics and Senior Fellow in the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University. She serves as Director of the interdisciplinary program in Science, Technology, and Society and as collaborating faculty in the Department of Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora Studies. She runs the Metric Geometry and Gerrymandering Group (MGGG) Redistricting Lab as one of the research groups at Tisch College of Civic Life. Her mathematical subfields are geometry, topology, group theory, and dynamical systems. Her data science focus is in the study of electoral redistricting in the United States, using Markov chain Monte Carlo and other randomized algorithms to understand relationships between community, partisanship, race, and representation.

