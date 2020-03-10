Website

Nicole Lazar is Professor of Statistics at Penn State University. She received her undergraduate training in statistics and psychology at Tel Aviv University, and graduate training in statistics at Stanford University and the University of Chicago. She was on the faculty of Carnegie Mellon University from 1996 until 2004, when she moved to the University of Georgia until 2020. Dr. Lazar has served on the editorial boards of leading journals, including serving at Editor-in-Chief of The American Statistician from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, she served as President of the Caucus for Women in Statistics. She is an Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute, a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, and a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics.