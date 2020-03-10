Website

Cynthia Rudin is Earl D. McLean, Jr. Professor of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Statistical Science, Mathematics, Biostatistics & Bioinformatics at Duke University. She directs the Interpretable Machine Learning Lab, whose goal is to design predictive models that people can understand. Her lab applies machine learning in many areas, such as healthcare, criminal justice, and energy reliability.

Prof. Rudin holds an undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo and a PhD from Princeton University. She is the recipient of the 2022 Squirrel AI Award for Artificial Intelligence for the Benefit of Humanity from the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. She is also a three-time winner of the INFORMS Innovative Applications in Analytics Award, and a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow. She is a fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. She is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine committee on Facial Recognition Technology and a member of the US National AI Advisory Committee Subcommittee on AI and Law Enforcement (NAIAC-LE). Her work and opinions have been featured in news outlets including the NY Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, Businessweek, NPR, The Hill, CNN, and the Raleigh News&Observer.